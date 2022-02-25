Umbrellas a must with constant showers predicted, coupled with 'muggy' high humidity weather

news, latest-news,

No doubt the extremely high levels of humidity have already made you somewhat uncomfortable over the last few days, with humidity steadily rising over the last 24 hours. Combine 100 per cent humidity predicted for most of Friday and Saturday and a bit of a drop to 81 per cent predicted for Sunday evening, and you've likely got yourself a weekend of bad hair days. In the 24 hours to 9am Friday, February 25, Bega received 8.4mm, with another 6.8mm between 9am and 2pm on Friday. The rain is likely to continue until the early hours of Monday morning when it should ease, but it will be back before mid-morning with the predicted 30% chance of rain jumping back up to 70% by 8am. The high rainfall is no reason to forgot the sunscreen or a hat though, with UV levels predicted to be very high until Wednesday March 2. Throughout next week and into Friday the humidity is not expected to fall below 79%, with the temperature likely to stay pretty constant between 16°C and 27°C, and little wind predicted. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with tops reaching 22°C and 23°C, with Sunday and Monday likely to hit tops of 25°C, Thursday March 3 is likely to be the warmest day with 27°C, however each day will likely feel warmer than the recorded temperature with the high moisture content in the air. The wettest day is slated for Wednesday, with between 40 and 80mm and 90 per cent of rain predicted for most hours of the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/e0f3f2d1-29de-4617-9250-7558c7d8bec7.JPG/r2_857_4590_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg