Disaster relief fund thankfully not required, but support still needed

The Bega Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund (BVCDRF) committee is pleased it has not been called upon in the past 12 months, but that does not mean the work has stopped.
The committee presented its annual report this week, highlighting a year "of unwavering support" to the people of the Bega Valley.
The BVCDRF was established in the aftermath of the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires and guided by the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast and Bega Valley Shire Council.
Co-chair of the committee, councillor Cathy Griff said the perpetual fund was dedicated to providing disaster relief and aid in the recovery efforts of individuals following natural disasters, and to endeavour to make sure no-one faced these challenges alone.
"In the past year, the BVCDRF has been in a holding pattern, planning and preparing in readiness for providing immediate aid and long-term support to those affected by natural disasters," Cr Griff said.
"The committee's efforts since the fund began have only been made possible through the generosity of our donors and the tireless work of our volunteers."
Mick Brosnan of the Social Justice Advocates, also co-chair, said the committee was pleased that in this reporting year it did not have to call on the fund to support victims of natural disasters, but the work continued.
"This report is a reminder that your support is vital. The BVCDRF relies on the kindness and generosity of donors," Mr Brosnan said.
"Your contributions enable us to be ready to respond quickly and help those in need.
"We encourage you to consider making a donation to support our cause. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.
"Together, we can be ready to support our community when faced with challenges from natural disasters. Join us in making a difference."
Tax deductible donations can be made via bank deposit, online, or at a local bank branch.
For more information, and a copy of the annual report, visit the Bega Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund webpage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.