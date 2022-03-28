Bega District News
Our business

Bliss and Balance: Tathra businesswoman diversifies in response to challenging times

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated March 28 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:30am
Starting from scratch after unexpectedly losing her business premises four years ago, Tathra hair stylist Karen Levido has used the challenges encountered to recreate both her business and her mindset.

FULL CIRCLE: Bliss salon is happily occupying the shopfront in the new building, replacing the one which burnt down in 2018. Photos: Leah Szanto
