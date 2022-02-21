Wind fills sails for Twofold regattas

news, latest-news,

A fleet of more than 70 boats enjoyed spectacular conditions for two sailing regattas on the waters of Twofold Bay on the weekend. The Twofold Bay Yacht Club's regatta drew 38 entries including visits from the Flying Dutchmen National Titles and sailors in the Finn and XV classes. Meanwhile, after more than three years since planning a visit, the Hobie Cat State Titles also drew around 40 entries with a colourful fleet soaking in idyllic conditions across the weekend. "People just had the best time in the world, everyone was happy and sharing, there was no damage to any boats and no problems, the rescue boats did a great job where there were a few tip-overs, but they were righted and sailing again," Ted Dexter of the Twofold Bay Yacht Club said. "Saturday was about 10-12 knots in the morning and the afternoon blew up a bit more to about 18 knots and then Sunday was good if not better at around 15 knots." The competition's oldest contender Morrie Lynch skippered Wave Breaker and welcomed two young sailors from Eden High who were the youngest entrants in the regatta. "Morrie is a great sailor and well into his 80s, and two young ladies have come through the after-school sailing program and the curriculum course provided by Eden Marine High to sail their first race and did really well," Mr Dexter said. Twofold had presented glassy and calm on Saturday morning with small swells and the building breezes letting sailors work the best lines and it showed in the results. "What was really good was the racing was so close," Mr Dexter said. "Guys that have been world champions didn't end up on top it was that close." Mr Dexter said younger sailors were transitioning to peak performance in the Flying Dutchmen class, while the Finns were so close a number of boats finished some races within two seconds of each other. The swell perked up a little more on Sunday which let the quicker boats surf and the club could not have been happier with the conditions across the weekend. "It was just about perfect," Mr Dexter said. Mr Dexter thanked all the local businesses who helped supply the weekend or supported the regatta. "It was a great community effort from the people of Eden," he said. "Our dinner on Saturday was incredible with more than 130 people in attendance and we have to thank South Coast Meats, we had so many compliments about the dinner." Mr Dexter also thanked the volunteers and local anglers who supplied their boats and time to act as race officials or rescue boats for the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/e7281221-97d8-4277-9edd-d070665497bf.JPG/r15_362_6944_4277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg