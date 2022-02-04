Pambula couple Nathan and Rochelle Lygon celebrate a traditional, down-to-earth wedding

news, latest-news,

On February 2, 2022, an intimate group of family and friends came together to celebrate the marriage of local Yuin man Nathan Lygon and Pambula local Rochelle-Monet Chisholm. Aboriginal traditions were embedded throughout the entire ceremony, which was hosted at cultural centre Jigamy Farm, a culturally significant place where Aboriginal customs are celebrated, shared and passed on. Some of the traditions the couple incorporated into their wedding included white paint dotted on the faces of the bride and groom as well as that of the bridal party. Another was a smoking ceremony accompanied by Nathan's didgeridoo performance that welcomed guests as they took their seats before the altar. As the bride walked in at precisely 2.22pm (on 2/2/22!), with her grandmother Yvonne Muir, many cheers and excitement rose from the crowd - but all this paled in comparison to the smile the groom boasted as she approached. Celebrant for the day was pastor and local Aboriginal Elder Ossie Cruse, who said he couldn't have been happier than to see the union of "two equally beautiful people". "Nathan's speech came from the heart, which is what weddings is all about," Mr Cruse said. Shortly before being pronounced husband and wife the couple shared their vows, in which they reflected on what they've shared in their last five years together and how much they've grown in company of the other. The ceremony took place in the outdoor meeting place, where cushions and seats had been laid out in a semi circle facing the altar with its native bushland backdrop. This outdoor setting was symbolic and respected long held Aboriginal customs, which celebrate the importance of the land and the relationship Aboriginal people share with it. Elements of this spiritual custom were present throughout the ceremony, from the wind that lifted gum leaves through the air and "danced" around the ceremony, to the smoke lifted in the air and through guests seated around the altar. The altar had been decorated with macramé and an array of native foliage and flowers. While most elements had been kept natural, the long held tradition of white bridal wear was upheld. Once the ceremony was over, guests proceeded to Longstocking Brewery in Pambula, where the cutting of the cake, bridal photos, speeches and another didgeridoo performance from Nathan took place. READ ALSO:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/1e308f9c-f6b8-4c4e-99d9-36c60b74a7ed.jpg/r0_311_4032_2589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg