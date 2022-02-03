Greens push to solve TAFE enrolment 'debacle' for 2022 students

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A "messy enrolment issue" at TAFE is putting an entire year of students and their futures in jeopardy say the NSW Greens. Prospective students are having numerous issues trying to enrol in subjects for this year through an "unreliable" website and "failed IT system". Greens Bega by-election candidate Peter Haggar, Greens MP David Shoebridge and NSW Teachers Federation organiser Robert Long, got together on February 3 to discuss the urgency of resolving the current "enrolment debacle" for future TAFE students. "In Bega students are having problems enrolling in business studies, adult literacy and numeracy, and community services, and horticulture will not run this semester," Mr Long said. Mr Long said the current TAFE website was "unreliable" and the enrolment call centre was under "enormous stress with 90 minute wait times". READ ALSO: Bega's new $16m police station breaks ground "TAFE NSW provides high-quality vocational education to develop work skills for our students. This enrolment debacle is clearly unacceptable and needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency," Mr Long said. Mr Haggar agreed that urgent measures needed to be taken quickly by government to resolve the current enrolment crisis. "Those kids have gone through two years of uncertainty during the COVID-19 outbreak and now they're struggling to get into the school system because of a failed IT system," Mr Haggar said. "We will be calling on the government to provide more staff to TAFE to help get those kids enrolled now, this is about looking after those kids for this semester." Mr Haggar said the short-term solution would be to employ extra staff to help assist students. In the meantime however, Mr Haggar encouraged students to visit their nearest TAFE college to seek out help from staff directly. Mr Long agreed teachers assisting future students face to face was the immediate solution. "Students that want to enrol, should go to their local colleges and find a teacher, because TAFE teachers are the only people who can fix this now," Mr Long said. READ ALSO: Pambula family to surpass $12k for January rubbish collection, busking for housing shortage A long term solution suggested by both the Greens representatives and Mr Long, was for the government to invest in the re-introduction of face-to-face learning, hiring more teachers and moving away from IT systems that are "likely to fail". "There's too much emphasis on screen learning and not enough on face-to-face learning, which is how students can practise their hospitality or carpentry skills etc, so that means we're looking at an investment in teaching staff over the long-term," Mr Haggar said. Greens leader David Shoebridge said the "messy enrolment issue" put an entire year of students and their futures in jeopardy. "They risk falling out of the education sector entirely, which in turn puts the economic future of the region at risk," he said. "If people want to send a message that TAFE is important and the future of their kids is important then direct your vote to support TAFE in this by-election," Mr Shoebridge said. READ ALSO: Labor candidate for Bega Michael Holland pledges more specialists and tiered housing approach for region

