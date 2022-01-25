Marlin arrive in flow of eastern current

news, latest-news,

Merimbula Big Game and Lake Angling Club members are reporting a strong presence of striped marlin off the Merimbula coast, aided by the East Australian Current pushing southerly. Deep dropping off Eden at depths of 450-500m has seen some lovely blue-eye trevalla and ling taken. Fishing at the Fad is soon expected to return dolphin fish. Some large tiger flathead have been taken at 25 fathoms off Twofold Bay and also Tura Beach. Closer in at depths of 16-20 fathoms good sand flathead are being taken off Tura Headland and inside the Boyds Tower reef at Eden. Sand and tiger flathead are also on the chew south of Turingal Point. Some big snapper have been taken at Haycock and Hunter Rock together with morwong. Gummy shark are available at reef edges. Australian salmon are coming from the beaches; try Dolphin Cove, Tura Beach, Haycock and Aslings Beach. Merimbula Wharf is fishing well for trevally with some good size fish landed. For trevally and dusky flathead the best times in the Merimbula Channel are about the bottom or top of the tide. For luderick try the Spencer Park jetty on the latter part of the run out. Dusky Flathead are really on the chew in Merimbula Lake, taking everything from pilchards to soft plastics. There is a report from the Kiah Inlet, south of Eden, that the "golden grail" has been achieved with a plus one metre dusky. All this portends well for the Club's Dusky Challenge scheduled for February 5-6. Prizes to the value of $1,440 as cash and goods are on offer. Fishing is allowed in all parts of the club's fishing area from Goalen Head to the southernmost point of Disaster Bay. Entries may be done through the club's website www.mbglac.com.au or at the briefing on Friday evening 4 February from 4.30pm at the Clubhouse in Spencer Park. Entry is open to all comers. Pambula Lake is fishing well. Although good catches of whiting are yet to come. There are lots of trevally, tailor and dusky Flathead on the chew. Try around the shark hole and the upper channel. Use pilchard baits, pumped nippers and soft plastics. Fishing in the Bega River is improving. Best results reported from Mogareeka where large dusky flathead as well as trevally and tailor are on the chew. The fishing clubhouse in Spencer Park will be open on Friday from 6.pm. Visitors are welcome. You must be double vaccinated for entry. MBGLAC memberships, renewals and info on local fishing is available on the club's website at www.mbglac.com.au. The club monster raffle is to be drawn on January 30 with winners notified by phone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/0bbab4ce-580f-4411-a664-ab91cd3ef3b6.JPG/r0_235_1080_845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg