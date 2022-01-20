Celebrating Bega HSC students following challenging year

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega's HSC students are celebrating their results following two most challenging years. The results for the Year 12 Class of 2021 were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions impacting the HSC examination period in November. However, their release on Thursday, January 20, was met with pleasure and relief in many cases. Bega High School principal Scott Defina said his students' results were "pretty special". He said five students were included on the Distinguished Achievers list, meaning they achieved at least one Band 6 result - scores of between 90-100. There were also 59 Band 5 results across the 2021 cohort. READ ALSO: Bega Valley on track for major new MTB event The students on the distinguished achievers list were there for subjects including drama, visual arts and advanced maths, Mr Defina said. He said it was particularly pleasing that the results were across such a variety of subject areas. "Anytime you have kids on the Distinguished Achievers list is pretty amazing, it's very pleasing," he said. At Sapphire Coast Anglican College, head of curriculum Jack Shannon said there had been "mixed results", understandable in such a challenging year. However, three students in particular persevered to attain solid results across the board. Ella Doig received an ATAR of 87 after scoring Band 6 results in ancient history, visual arts, and textiles and design. India Hartley also scored a Band 6 in community and family studies, and Bronte Hack "worked extremely hard and overcame huge adversity to gain Band 5 results" and an ATAR in the high 70s Mr Shannon said. "I am proud of these three students for showing grit and determination in a very messed up year," he added. "There were mixed results as you can imagine, but we're proud of all those who put in the effort and achieved what they deserved." READ ALSO: Celebrate with Bega Valley on Australia Day with free breakfast, citizen awards Mr Defina also said he and Bega High were proud of the way the students persevered through such a challenging year. "We're a really resilient community. All the kids did so well and the support they had from all the teachers is very important. We have a great group of teachers here." Ella Doig says her HSC results were "pretty good" although she was a little disappointed in the scaling applied to one of her subjects. However, it's a moot point as she was leaving the Valley on Friday for Sydney and the National Institute for Dramatic Art, acceptance into which was irrespective of her final result. "It was between that and international studies at university but I felt NIDA was the better choice," she said. Ella said she was reasonably adept at organising and self-motivation so was able to negotiate the challenges of disrupted schooling over the past two senior years. "Although it is much easier in a classroom to learn and to ask questions," she added. Ella said it was an odd feeling finishing school and heading off on a new journey, but exciting at the same time. "School is all we've known so far and it's like wow, it's over now - it's a weird feeling but very exciting as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/c0f2ecd2-59a7-439c-a220-fc187209c75a.jpg/r2_93_2998_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg