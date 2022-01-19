Celebrate with Bega Valley community on Australia Day

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Shire Council is inviting all residents to its COVID-safe Australia Day celebrations on Wednesday, January 26, starting with a free breakfast at 7.30am in Bega's Littleton Gardens. At 8.30am, the shire will recognise and celebrate the achievements and community contributions of our 2022 Citizens of the Year and Australia Day Award winners. "It gives me great pleasure to announce that our 2022 Citizen of the Year is John Cullen, our Senior Citizen of the Year is Clare McMahon and our Young Citizen of the Year is Jessica Duthie," Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said. CITIZEN AWARDS "This year we are also awarding Bega Valley Medallions to 14 outstanding individuals who have served the community over a number of years - David Allen, Robin Wykes, Amanda Shane, Donna Flood, Ruth Gilmour, Bill Foxwell, Mark Smith, John Stylianou, Bill Mead, Greg Holland, Ron Cole, Christine Welsh, Carolyn McColl and Robert Smith." You can read more about award recipients on the following pages. "Following our awards, we will welcome our latest new Australians at an official Australian Citizenship Ceremony." Cr Fitzpatrick said Australia Day was the time to reflect on our history, respect the stories of others and celebrate our nation, its achievements and most of all, its people. "Two years on from the Black Summer bushfires and amid the pandemic, we can reflect on how far we have come and know, as a united and resilient community, we will continue to rebuild, grow and enrich this unique part of the world we call home," he said. "It's time to look to the future and build on our business recovery, tourism opportunities, environmental advancement, cultural respect and social connections. "In line with the Australia Day theme of respect, reflect and celebrate, we're all part of the story and we all have a role to play in the successful development of the shire."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/b318f1ef-5474-418e-ac47-a59e03609d0a.jpg/r2_20_1131_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg