Eden in event organiser's sights for major mountain bike race

Eden is being considered for the administration base and time trial location of a major new mountain bike event, the Quad Crown. The event is a four stage racing series for mountain bikes with the first in East Gippsland in March, then the Sunshine Coast in June, a NSW location - which could be the Sapphire Coast - in September, and Tasmania in November. Organised by Initiative Sport, who is also the Australia/NZ licensee for the global Spartan Race, the company would like to see Eden featured in the NSW stage. READ ALSO: CEO of Initiative Sport, Chris Heverin said he was keen to bring the event to the Sapphire Coast and for it to be a three-year arrangement. "We're one of the bigger events companies in Australia and we're keen to bring this to the Sapphire Coast," Mr Heverin said. The plan would be to use mountain bikes tracks elsewhere on the Sapphire Coast for the stages and then hopefully use Eden trails in the following two years of the event. However he said the plan was to have registration facilities and a time trial at Eden. "The event model we're talking about is taking events to outstanding mountain bike trail locations with outstanding tourism locations," Mr Heverin said. He said it was a chance to ride the best trails and a fantastic tourism opportunity for local businesses as riders would stay in a wide area and want to enjoy the best the towns had to offer. One of the main issues is funding and Mr Heverin's company has applied to Destination NSW for multi-year funding but is still waiting for a response. He said it was important that the community got behind it and that there had been a petition of 300 signatures late last year. "We have a letter of support from Bega Valley Shire Council and Kristy McBain (member for Eden-Moraro) is very supportive. "We won't be finalising any courses (in NSW) until the funding is through." He said the company already had contracts in place for the East Gippsland, Sunshine Coast and Tasmanian stages.

