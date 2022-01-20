Bega Show calls for younger volunteers to step up amid COVID concerns for ageing volunteers

news, latest-news,

Organisers of the 150th Bega Show are pleading for younger volunteers to step forward amid concerns for their vulnerable ageing population of volunteers to the current spread of COVID-19. Some of the duties on offer are gate duties, ticket sales, assistant steward positions, crowd monitoring, and assisting patrons at the show. Vice-president Dave Grainger said although it's always a battle getting extra volunteers to assist at the show, he was particularly concerned about it being even harder to get people on board this year due to the public-facing roles of many of their volunteer positions. "We need to be aware that a lot of our committee members are older and a lot of the people who help out are older. "It's a good time for younger people to come and get involved, it's a good chance for people to give back to their town and community," he said. Committee members are hoping that this year may bring over 5000 patrons through the gates, which would be a terrific turnout. And if the large turnout at Candelo Show last weekend was anything to go by, the odds might just be in their favour. Apart from the feel good sensation of being a volunteer, those who step forward to help out also receive a weekend pass to the show and will be fed and watered during their shift. "If someone is helping out on a three or four hour shift they are provided with a weekend ticket," said Mr Grainger. A volunteer role might also be assisting the other volunteers by helping to make sure they've eaten, drunk water, and applied sunscreen. There are also cleaning and rubbish collection duties. READ ALSO: Alternatively, someone volunteering in the pavilion might be able to meet the chief steward on each section and might be able to connect with people who have similar passions or interests to them. "These roles expose people to what we do so they can see how they can be more involved with the show," said Mr Grainger. Volunteers would need to attend an orientation session either before their role starts or the day prior. They'll also be taken through all of the relevant safety and COVID-safe information. The show will run for the public over two days on Saturday and Sunday, February 19-20, with a horse event on the Friday "Country shows in general are just one of those ways we get to see the whole community," said Mr Grainger. "I love working on the ticketing because I get to see people I haven't seen for a whole year, so I reckon it's just about that togetherness and people recognise your involvement in the show. "None of the roles are high pressure, it's just a really nice community day to be involved in," he said. To volunteer head to the Volunteer Now link on the Bega Show website. The show committee was in need of around 20 gatekeepers for four-hour shifts, must be over 18. They're also looking for 12 general assistants who are aged 14 years and older. Also needed are a number of volunteers to work as stewards on the main and art pavilions or at events such as the woodchopping for two to four hours each, must be over 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/cc60806c-b1a1-4660-be74-70b9e10228ec.jpg/r3_0_1437_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg