What's On in the Bega Valley

Spiral Gallery's 25th Anniversary January 21 Spiral Gallery will be celebrating its 25 years of regional community arts with a special exhibition featuring artwork by 67 of the 90 members of the co-operative, on Friday January 21. Eden Monaro MP, Kristy McBain will be opening the anniversary exhibition at 5pm on Friday. Summer Open Studio Trail January 21-23 A summer open studio trail along the Far South Coast will be launched over the weekend of January 21 to 23. The art trail will be just like the winter open studio trail held in August, 2021. Visit the website to find out more: artmonthsapphirecoast.com.au Summer produce January 22 It's summer time and the famous Nethercote Produce Market is back after missing its spring outing due to COVID. On Saturday, the seasonal market will be offering fresh local produce and more in a laid back atmosphere at Nethercote Hall, corner of Nethercote and Back Creek roads. Open 8am until noon. More details at www.nethercoteproducemarket.com or on Facebook @nethercoteproducemarket. Old Courthouse exhibition January 22-23 The Old Pambula Courthouse is open to the public this Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23. Opening times 10am to 4pm daily. Admission $5. There are artefacts on display, information about police awards and achievements, photos of old police residents, too much to mention. You can stroll around the courthouse, then wander down to the jail, which consists of an exercise yard and two cells. Bird Club BBQ Sunday, January 23 The Far South Coast Birdwatchers club will launch into the coming year's birding activities with the annual BYO picnic at Panboola Wetlands. Starting first with a walk at 4pm, for anyone interested, followed by the picnic at Panboola at 5.00 pm in the BBQ area. Seating is limited so BYO chairs. Circus at Bega Cup January 29-30 Kids will be invited to run away with the circus, if only for a day at the The Bega Cheese Cup Carnival at Sapphire Coast Turf Club. Circus workshops will be run by Curbside Carnies Mobile Circus on both days. Workshops will include bubble-making, stilt-walkers, juggling unicyclists, face-painting and circus shows. Nunsense, musical comedy February 4-13 Producers Elaine and Bruce Waddell have localised this play, a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraising event for rather dubious reasons. In the case of this production, it's a fundraiser within a fundraiser, as profits from all performances will go to local charity Sapphire Life Opportunities. Tickets: $35, concessions $25. Book at https://www.trybooking.com/BVTQD.

