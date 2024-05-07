'I never turn back a patient,' full-time GP joins Tura Beach Medical Centre

With a shortness of general practitioners across the Far South Coast, and with some appointments requiring a booking several weeks in advance, a new doctor is something worth celebrating.
Two weeks ago, Tura Beach Medical Centre welcomed its newest member to the team, Dr Olumuyiwa 'Muyi' Olowe.
Dr Olowe has been practising medicine for 20 years and will be working at the medical centre five days a week.
He said when people appreciate you, you want to give more until you can't give any more, and that he had felt the same warmth since joining.
"I'm open to every new patient, I never turn back a patient," the 46-year-old said.
"I am always open to everyone who comes through that door to see me, I will offer whatever help I can."
Dr Olowe said he had three children, and shared how they loved being part of such a welcoming community, which made the transition from Bega to Tura Beach "effortless".
"I want stability for them, you can't move someone from South Africa, bring them here and then one to two years move them again to Queensland, you can't do that," he said.
"We're not thinking of leaving anytime soon, it's stunning, I'm enjoying it, lovely appreciative patients, and we've found our home away from home," he said with a smile.
Dr Emmanuel Beloved and his wife Lola Emmanuel, who both purchased the medical centre in 2024, said Dr Olowe came with a lot of experience.
"He used to be the head of a regional hospital in South Africa before coming to Australia, so we're lucky to have him," Dr Beloved said.
While he specialised in family practice as a GP, Dr Olowe said he was looking to further upskill in dermatology, the branch of medicine dealing with the skin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.