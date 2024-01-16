Bega Valley doctors unable to work due to Medicare red tape

There can be little doubt about the shortage of rural GPs and the stress that is placing on practices, doctors and patients but red tape has added to that strain at two Bega Valley practices.
Two medical centres have been forced to work without one of their doctors in each practice after paperwork wasn't renewed in time for the start of the 2024 year by the Australian government's Medicare department.
When the practices phoned through to Medicare to discover what was happening, they were told Medicare didn't have the paperwork, but this was incorrect.
Doctors at both Tura Beach Medical Centre and Sapphire Coast Medical Practice have been affected.
They are both overseas trained doctors who need to register each year to obtain a provider number. This number allows the person to work as a doctor in Australia, and allows patients to claim Medicare rebates for the services provided.
A Medicare provider number may also be used to raise referrals for specialist services; make requests for pathology or diagnostic imaging services and attracts Medicare rebates for non-bulk-billed patients.
Without it the practice can't bill for any services provided by the doctor.
The two doctors' details were sent to the Royal Australian College of General Practice (RACGP) who verified the information before sending it on to Medicare.
Deputy chair at the RACGP Rural Faculty Vicki Mattiazzo said this type of red tape issue was a real headache.
The practices were told by Medicare the paperwork had not been received; that was not the case.- Vicki Mattiazzo deputy chair RACGP Rural Faculty
"It's been one of our discussion points with government. There are a lot of overseas trained doctors in rural areas and we're looking to cut the red tape, to improve the process but not to undermine the quality of the doctors," Ms Mattiazzo said.
"The practices were told by Medicare the paperwork had not been received; that was not the case. But Medicare only had visibility on the applications received in the last 24 hours. It appears to be a communication problem by Medicare."
Following questions by ACM to Medicare part of Services Australia, and the RACGP, on Tuesday morning, January 16, Ms Mattiazzo was told the matter should be fixed in 48 hours.
A Services Australia spokeswoman said they understood the importance of issuing and renewing provider numbers for Medicare in a timely manner.
"We've extended the offer to work directly with these providers to investigate this further," the spokeswoman said.
ACM understands that involves direct contact with the doctors concerned.
Ms Mattiazzo said Australia was one of the most tardy nations in its handling of paperwork for doctors.
"It can take up to two years to bring a GP from overseas, especially into rural areas," Ms Mattiazzo said.
"They may have applied to a couple of countries and that means we could be losing workforce to other countries."
