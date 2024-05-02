Spoon carving, glass bead making, leather work and Vikings at artisan event

It started with just wooden spoons and teaching people the art of carving, but artisan Polly Boyer and his partner bodger Rachel Clarke have since developed Marmalade Sessions into a week of creativity.
"It takes more than one fruit to make a marmalade, and that's why we have so many different crafts going on," Rachel said.
From April 26, a collection of creativity lovers attended workshops being held at Discovery Parks Eden, with those leaving on May 3 now part of a community of artisans.
During the event, an auction was held and $1075 was raised with proceeds being donated to the Social Justice Advocates.
Paul 'Polly' Boyer has seen firsthand the importance of finding your craft, with much of his healing found through carving wood, and said the workshop was fabulous.
"I started on the Saturday with 14 learners, they haven't stopped carving since and they are turning out good spoons, they are keen as, it couldn't have been better," Polly said.
The Sea Wolves, a Viking reenactment group on the Far South Coast, were in attendance, with their camp situated a stone's throw from the marquee, while some of their members participated in teaching and learning in classes.
Ben Radcliffe taught workshops on creating traditional leather pouches, which he said was a wonderful experience enlightening all involved.
"Teaching and being a part of the Marmalade event was a fantastic opportunity to meld both early medieval and modern crafting techniques," he shared.
Molly Mckay said the event was full of smiling faces eager to engage, share and teach their crafts, as she mesmerised individuals herself with the glowing of glass through her bead making workshop.
"Traditional crafts bring people together and I am so glad to be a part of it," she said with a smile.
Rachel Clarke, who co-ran the event with her partner Polly, said she was absolutely exhausted but was equally elated with how enjoyable the event went.
"I love the community [of] woodworkers we've seemed to have created, there's always such a wonderful atmosphere, everyone is kind to each other and there's never a bad word spoken," she said.
"We're all crafty people, you know, and it's nice to have that like-mindedness.
"Having the Sea Wolves there made such a difference."
