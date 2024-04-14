Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ephemeral Festival an eclectic and uplifting experience at Panboola

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
April 14 2024 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ephemeral Festival at Panboola Wetlands. Pictures by Ben Smyth

Hundreds of visitors meandered through the eclectic offerings at Saturday's Ephemeral Festival in Pambula.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.