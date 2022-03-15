newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The magical ability of music to lift people and offer a release is what moves Andy Zarins' soul. The Candelo musician was this week announced as a finalist in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition, in the same shortlist as luminaries like Birds of Tokyo and Missy Higgins. Zarins said to get notification his work was accepted for judging was incredible - to then get the call that he was a finalist was "momentous". "I was absolutely flabbergasted," he told ACM on Monday. Intriguingly, Zarins' piece - entitled 'I Am Released' - is a finalist in the 'Lyrics Only' category of a competition that gauges the best songs and songwriting from across the globe. "I've entered quite a few songs across the years. It's incredibly interesting to have a lyrics only entry - it's almost like poetry. "[I Am Released] could be about being disabled, could be about depression, but there is also optimism and it's a song of hope. "I guess the lyrics really painted a picture for the judges." Those judges are just as diverse a cross section of the global entertainment industry as the shortlisted works, including Coldplay, Tom Waits, Hozier, George Thorogood, Joe Hahn from Linkin Park and even Harry Shearer of The Simpsons fame. READ ALSO: Two Bega Valley women connected by their desperation for families caught in war-torn Ukraine Zarins said I Am Released had its roots in a real person living in the Bega Valley, who he left unnamed but said they do so much for the local music scene. "Years ago I performed with Latvian Gearbox Overdrive, a kind of zany, gypsy, folk rock band. This person always came to our performances with his carer. He never missed a session. "I always made an effort to speak with him and I could see his living reality is so difficult, but I also saw how the music truly lifted him and transported him. "I always thought, at what point is he set free in his life?" Zarins said he found inspiration for songwriting in some of the most challenging of situations. Along with his wife Tabitha, they have made regular visits to family in Ukraine and eastern Europe. The conflict currently devastating the region weighs heavily on them as they do all they can to assist from afar. While it wasn't shelling from a Russian attack during their most recent trip, an awe-inspiring lightning storm watched through a skylight was the impetus behind one of Zarins' compositions. "I'm always inspired to plumb the depths of emotion, to match the gravity of the situation." Zarins has recorded numerous songs and published to Soundcloud under the name Latvian Independence Day. It's there a version of I Am Released appears with a guitar melody and Zarins singing. Although he is quick to point out it's a rough draft sung over a phone and not a studio production. "It's important there's a copy of the song out there somewhere in case I keel over tomorrow," he said with a chuckle. "I would love to record it properly, but I may wait to see if someone wishes to take it on as a collaboration and write a tune for it." The musical offerings on his stream are varied, from folk guitars to power rock ballads, poppy beats to a distinct Lou Reed melancholy. "I don't think a songwriter or a composer should be locked into any one genre. It's about writing from the heart. It's almost like therapy. "I've always written songs. Every day I pick up the guitar. "It's so good for the soul. "For me it's a beautiful release - like the name of the song. "And a great song takes on a life of its own. It's greater than the sum of its parts and much larger than the writer. "If great lyrics match a melody and a beat, it's magic. I've seen the effect on an audience. Music is such a powerful medium." READ ALSO: What's the story behind the big steel gorilla at Sculpture Bermagui? Zarins said he has been learning and playing music since he was six, including with the oft-maligned accordion before picking up a guitar later in life. Regardless of the instrument at his fingertips, his work is grounded in folk music and his family's eastern European background. "I was working up through the Australian Music Examination Board, thinking I could become a music teacher. "Then my ethnic parents said 'you'll play the accordion'. "When I was about 10 I was taught the accordion by a Hungarian man who was out of Auschwitz. He was such an inspiration for me." While some may scoff at an accordion, Zarins said he loves it. "I got so much work from it. I remember one time playing on the Moskva River floating past the Kremlin. Looking back it was a lot of fun. "We play that type of music still - like klezmer with an electric guitar! It's surprising as you could think people would run from it, but it goes down so well. "There a real long and not very nice history there and sometimes their only escape was music. "People really feel that essence." READ ALSO: Bega Harmony Day event to celebrate belonging, diversity Winners of the International Songwriting Competition will be announced in late April, early May. All finalists' songs have also been posted online as part of The People's Voice, which allows the public to listen to and vote for their favourite song. Public voting is open until April 11. Andy Zarins, Australia I sit alone and remember how brightly I once shone Once upon a time, and now that time has gone But I'll push on through the darkness, I'll press on through the mist 'Cos I know that there's somewhere, somewhere that's so much better than this Mine's a tired old house, where light used to dance Shadows cower in corners, at the night-time advance But I'll make light of the shadows, I'll push on through the mist 'Cos I feel that there is something just waiting for me better than this Chorus Only when I sleep my body is able Only when I sleep my mind is at peace Only when I dream I feel I am flying I am released Many times have I hurt those few that still had my back I let my light desert me, I let my spirit turn black Got to make it to the night-time, got to make it through the mist 'Cos I know that there's somewhere, somewhere out there so much better than this Chorus Only when I sleep my body is able Only when I sleep my mind is at peace Only when I dream I feel I am flying I am released Only when I sleep my body's not aching Only when I sleep my mind is at peace High above the clouds and free of the darkness I am released

