Bega Harmony Day event to celebrate belonging and diversity

The Bega Valley will come together this weekend to celebrate Harmony Day, highlighting the special contribution cultural diversity and inclusion bring to our shire. The event is part of Harmony Week celebrations being held across the country. Bega Multicultural Centre, in partnership with Multicultural Hub Canberra and Bega Valley Shire Council, will be holding this year's celebration on Saturday, March 19 from 10am-3pm at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. The event is free and open to the public and will feature local performing artists and dance workshops - as well as a special performance by AfroBeats dancers and choreographers PARICE (Canberra). Cayce Hill of Bega Multicultural Centre said Harmony Week was a time to celebrate Australian multiculturalism. "The theme this year is 'Everyone belongs', and we are making that a priority, everyone is welcome to come and celebrate," Cayce said. "It is about inclusion, respect and belonging for all Australians, and celebrating the enormous contribution migrants make to our community... more than 7.5million people have migrated to Australia since 1945. "We are excited to bring together another day chock full of our region's rich cultural diversity!" Cayce said community groups were closely involved and this year's event was planned to be really interactive with lots of audience participation. Workshops will include art with Aunty Colleen Dixon, an AfroBeat dance workshop with PARICE, as well as Taiko drumming with Stonewave and Zumba with Heni Pearson of Goulburn Multicultural Centre. Bring your wallet to support the market stalls in addition to Thai and Afghan food vendors, which will add extra flavour to the celebrations. Dance duo PARICE, originally from Uganda and Cameroon, will hold another workshop at Navigate Arts in Tanja this Friday, March 19 from 7pm-10pm, as well as the free workshop on Saturday. Described as an "intimate dance intensive meets dance party", the workshop is open for all experience levels and bookings can be made online: https://events.humanitix.com/afrobeat-dance-fete Read also: Sculptor Sam Anderson captivates audiences at Sculpture Bermagui with his steel gorilla International Women's Day Home Spun event postponed due to wild weather and flooding

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/a05f3a9c-5faf-4b75-baf4-02da1a0622fa.jpeg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg