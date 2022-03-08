International Women's Day Home Spun event postponed due to wild weather and flooding

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Shire Council has had to postpone the International Women's Day event, Home Spun, due to flooding occurring around the region. The event has been moved to next week, Tuesday, March 15 at 6pm. READ MORE: Evening of home spun stories and songs for International Women's Day Library learning and engagement officer Sugita Vanita Wahl wanted to inform people that if they were unable to attend on the new date, the ticket can be cancelled up to 24 hours before the start of the event and the ticket fee will be refunded. To cancel a ticket, ticketholders can log into Eventbrite using the email used to purchase the ticket. Cancellations will incur a small Eventbrite booking fee. For assistance call the library on 6499 2127 or email library@begavalley.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/a8718cba-48d2-4324-8327-41daf80c9ea6.PNG/r84_78_859_516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg