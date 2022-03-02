Evening of home spun stories and songs for International Women's Day

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega Valley will celebrate International Women's Day this year with an evening of home spun stories told by women living on the South Coast. The event will be similar to the International Women's Day event hosted by Bega Valley Shire Council in 2021, with the focus being around yarns on what "home" means. Home Spun will be hosted at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, with doors opening at 6pm on Tuesday, March 8. Much like the previous year, guests will be welcomed with a complementary drink and canapes in a cocktail-style setting. READ NOW: Lawn mower racing all about 'having fun' - Mower Mania enjoys first visit to Bega Show There will be five women getting up to share on the evening, with themes on the night being: believing in your dreams, the challenges of migrating to another country, finding connection and the trials and tribulations of building a home. BVSC community and cultural services manager Anne Cleverley said local singer and songwriter Chelsea Atkins will entertain the crowds on the evening as well. "Chelsea is a proud Yamatji Widi, Wongi woman from Western Australia who has been living and working on the NSW south coast on Yuin country for the past 13 years," Ms Cleverley said. "This wonderful celebration of local women is open to everyone. Help us support the voices of all women, our connection and our diversity." Bookings are essential and can be found on the Bega Valley Shire Library website. READ ALSO: Glitz and glamour at the 2021 Bega Business Awards: All the winners, photos from gala dinner

