Bega Salvos renovating ahead of store reopening

Old shop fittings and slat walls had been disassembled and lay on the carpeted floor, stock was in storage, and leftover furniture and mannequins awaited new homes.
Bega's Salvation Army Family Store is closed and about to undergo renovations.
To some passersby it came as a shock to see the space void of charitable items, but store manager Roger Foote was quick to lay concerns to rest.
He said the "Family Store" was being renovated and rebranded as a "Salvos Store".
"The main reason they are converting family stores to Salvos Stores is that family stores have always initially been overseen by the local Salvation Army officers - Henry and Cindy or Rod and Deb before them," Mr Foote said.
"So to free the officers up for more community-based and welfare-based work, they're taking the family stores off them, converting them to Salvos Stores, which are part of the retail chain of the Salvation Army."
Mr Foote said the Bega Salvos Store reopening was scheduled for May 16.
"The shop will be done in a week, everything will be in, but I've got to train the staff [with] new point of sale, slightly different procedures," he said.
"It's exactly the same store as it was before, all inclusive, all welcome, and none of the welfare or assistance side of the Salvation Army is changing, it's all still available."
The new store opening hours were planned to change, adding an additional hour per day between Monday and Friday making days 9am to 5pm, and would also be open Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.
Mr Foote said the Salvos Store would become a bigger operation, and instead of him with volunteers, there was the opportunity to employ a couple of staff members to help run the charity.
During renovations, the store was unable to accept donations, so Mr Foote suggested people donate to either Merimbula Salvos or for those in Bega, Vinnies.
However, he said there would still be an event for the Red Shield Appeal within the front car park of the store at 88 Gipps Street on May 4.
