New stock, spruced up Vinnies Bega reopens part-time, volunteers wanted

Residents on the Far South Coast will be excited to know op shop Vinnies Bega has returned after closing its doors, chaining its gates, and removing its donation bins in late November 2023.
Director of fundraising, marketing and communications for the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn, Phillip Jones said the store will be open at a reduced schedule, until they were able to find more volunteers to help serve at the Bega location.
"We're delighted to say that the Bega store is now reopened, we have our manager back on deck, we've got some fantastic volunteers on deck," Mr Jones said.
"At the moment it's only three days a week, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but we hope to expand that, so there are opportunities for people who want to spend a few hours [and] help us out in the shop and also different jobs.
"The more volunteers we have, the more hours we can do."
The store, which is situated at 130 Gipps St, would be open from 9am to 5pm, and while the donation bins had returned, Mr Jones said those donating should drop off items when the store was open, not leave them to the elements outside.
During its closure residents wanting to donate items to Vinnies needed to travel to Narooma or Merimbula, so the reopening was welcomed by the district.
"People that just drop things off, I know they mean well and we really appreciate donations, but if they're left outside then who knows what will happen to them overnight or it rains and just ruined then, and we can't use it," Mr Jones said.
"Please don't use Vinnies or any other charity as a dumping ground for your stuff, think about what we can use, what we can sell, because what we raise through funds helps those in the Bega community and helps them out."
