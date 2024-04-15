Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Umi-Ko Izakaya provides authentic Japanese flavours to the Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 15 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oversized soy sauce fish bottles hung as pendant lights alongside the oriental front door, lanterns almost floated above, while tables reflected communal eating rather than separation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.