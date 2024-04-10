Get excited! Footy returns to the Far South Coast this weekend

It's game on for Group 16 rugby league.
Round one kicks off this weekend as the 2024 footy season gets underway.
Last year's first grade premiers the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs have a bye weekend first up.
However, their reserves will face Tathra and women's league tag Bega on Sunday in away games.
Before that happens though, Saturday's action all takes place up the hill when the Snowy River Bears host Bombala first grade at Jindabyne from 2.30pm.
On the same day, April 13, Cooma will lock horns with Eden at Cooma Showground.
The Eden Tigers will play the Stallions in reserve grade at 1pm and women's league tag at 2.30pm.
First grade kicks off at 3.45pm.
Then on Sunday, the Bega Roosters will be enjoying home games - for the time being - thanks to further delays to to the Rec Ground redevelopment.
The Roosters will host the Batemans Bay Tigers in first grade, reserves and under 18s. Meanwhile the Bega Chicks league tag side will take on Merimbula-Pambula.
The Chicks and the Hot Doggies get the action underway at the Bega Rec Ground from 10.30am, with under 18s at 11.30am and reserve grade at 1pm.
The first grade kickoff is at 2.30pm.
At Tathra Beach Country Club, the Sea Eagles will host Moruya in first grade, with the Sharks to play Merimbula-Pambula in reserves and the Narooma Devils in under 18s.
There will also be another reserve grade game played at Tathra between the Sea Eagles and the Bears.
Under 18s will play at 10.10am, Merimbula-Pambula reserves and Moruya at 11.25am, then Tathra and Snowy River reserves at 12.50pm.
First grade between Tathra and Moruya is at 2.15pm.
Moruya is returning in strength to Group 16 after having to withdraw its firsts and reserves from the 2023 season due to an injury crisis and senior player shortage.
The under 18s held down the fort and the club was pleased to be able to get back on the field for 2024, albeit without the numbers for a women's league tag side.
Narooma is the missing element this season, announcing in early March it would be unable to field a first grade side.
Similar to Moruya last year, the Devils will still run out in under 18s matches this season with hopes the club's numbers bounce back in 2025.
