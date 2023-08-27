Bega District News
Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs win 2023 Group 16 rugby league premiership with victory over Tathra

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs will be living it up at the Top Pub Pambula after winning the 2023 Group 16 rugby league first grade premiership.

