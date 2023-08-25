'Small town, big heart': Tathra renamed 'Eagleville' ahead of rugby league grand final

With two daughters, Shea and Aysha, in the Tathra She Eagles and her husband Dylan Kelly as coach for the past four years, Megan Whitford is "nervous as hell" for Sunday's grand final clash against the Bega Chicks.
"The community is so proud for all three grades making it to the grand final, and we wish them the best of luck," said the owner of Salt Cafe Surf Tathra, who has everything crossed to win.
"I've lived here since I was six, so I went to Tathra Public, I went to Bega High.
"I moved overseas and lived in London, [but] there's just something about Tathra, people are so connected.
"It's because it's small, so you band together, everyone knows each other."
Chalkboards along Tathra Road flag "Eagleville, Small town, Big heart" and "All roads lead to Bega on Sunday, we're all in this together", greeting visitors as the community supports their local rugby league team, in preparation for the grand final on August 27.
Posters have been made and placed along trees near Tathra Public School, with the names and numbers of Tathra players from Barker 9, Strachan 6, to S. Kelly 7, and Meaker 5.
Large banners in maroon and white, balloons, and streamers have been taped to windows, even classic footy jerseys and their modern equivalents hang proudly in shopfronts along Andy Poole drive near the beach.
Tanya Ellison, co-owner of Tathra Beach General Store, said she may close up shop for the day so she can watch the game, and shared the story behind the jerseys in the window.
"My brother would have played nearly 30 years ago, and one of them is my nephew, Clay Ellison, who both have played for Tathra," Ms Ellison said.
"It's great there are three teams in, and they're all great friends with each other, and we wish them well.
"It's nice for the town to have three teams in, including the girls."
Tathra club president Scott Meaker said the whole club was on a high with all three sides into their respective grand finals - firsts, reserves and league-tag.
"I can't remember the last time this would've happened - as a club we're very proud," he said.
All four grand finals are to be played at the Bega Rec Ground on Sunday, August 27.
Women's league tag will get the day underway at 9.30am, followed by Bega v Merimbula-Pambula in the under 18s at 11am.
Tathra faces Eden in reserve grade from 12.45pm.
Then the first grade grand final between Merimbula-Pambula and Tathra will kick off at 2.45pm.
