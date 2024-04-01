Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns live at the Down South Jazz Club

It's a night not to be missed if you are a jazz/blues lover when Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns come to the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on April 18.
Belinda Holland has been singing jazz and blues in Sydney for over two decades. Belinda is an exciting straight-ahead skilled jazz vocalist who really swings and can actually sing the blues. She is a singer's singer with strong musical dynamics, great phrasing, timing, and a seemingly effortless scat.
A true entertainer and a great raconteur with a comedic style all her own the audience can expect some standards but also plenty of her own, rather tongue in cheek material.
Her original songs prove her to be a unique blues lyricist. Belinda will make you laugh out loud, but just as quickly she can quiet a busy room with a stunning ballad.
She will be very ably supported by the extremely talented Feral Horns Pamela Withnall on tenor sax, Peter White on alto sax, Kathy Morrison (sister of James Morrison) on trumpet, Rosslyn Mayne on bass, Dean Bresscia on piano and Baz Kliche on drums.
Paul Dion of the Down South Jazz Club said he was delighted the group was coming to Merimbula.
"I have been trying to entice them to come to Merimbula for a couple of years now after hearing them at the Blackheath Jazz Festival and now we've found a time that works for everyone and I am really excited. This really is going to be a very special night. Belinda is an amazing talent and the band are all highly accomplished musicians,'' he said.
This night of jazz, which is one not to be missed, will cost $20 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm (doors open at 7 pm).
Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page of the Down South Jazz Club website. You can also call 0479 065 590.
