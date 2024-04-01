Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns live at the Down South Jazz Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jazz and blues singer Belinda Holland who will perform with the Feral Horns. Picture supplied
Jazz and blues singer Belinda Holland who will perform with the Feral Horns. Picture supplied

It's a night not to be missed if you are a jazz/blues lover when Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns come to the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on April 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.