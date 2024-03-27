Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Uplifting' March for Forests in Bega sees 600 call for end to native forest logging

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With banners and pickets held proudly in the air crying forth 'Let our trees grow old so our kids can', 'Extinction is forever,' and 'Give Blinky Bill a home amongst protected gum trees,' an estimated 600 people marched through Bega.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.