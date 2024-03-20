March for Forests in Bega part of nationwide campaign against native logging

A campaign calling for an end to native forest logging is taking place this Sunday in cities and regional locations right across the country - including in Bega.
As part of a nationwide campaign organised by the Bob Brown Foundation, the "March For Forests" aims to send a clear message the Bega Valley is among the communities calling for an immediate end to native forest logging here and across the country.
"Native forest logging is killing endangered species like the swift parrot, masked owl, koala and greater glider," said Jenny Weber, Bob Brown Foundation campaigns manager.
"It also destroys some of Earth's most vital carbon storehouses, reducing our ability to fight the climate crisis.
"We want to unite the Australian public in support of ending native forest logging.
"Securing forest protection of all native forests across Australia is real climate action and will take forest species off the path to extinction," Ms Weber said.
Bega's event will include expert speakers including Jo Dodds (Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action), Cathy Griff (Bega Valley Shire Council, Greens), Harriet Swift (long-term environmental activist with SERCA) and more.
There will also be performances from Melanie Horsnell, Mica Mahani's Forest Spectacular and the Bega All Ages Development Band, the event bringing together the creative community, environmental organisations and the wider public in a family-friendly, peaceful and positive demonstration.
All are invited to attend and march, or just learn more about the state of our forests and how they relate to effective climate action, bushfire mitigation and increasing biodiversity.
Meet in Littleton Gardens Bega for a Welcome to Country by Glenda Dixon at 10.30am, and enjoy the showcase of speakers and artists until the march at 11.45am.
Take along a picnic to enjoy afterwards, an umbrella if it looks like rain, and join in a Landcare working bee after the march, planting native trees to cap off a day of positive community action.
Register your attendance and learn more at marchforforests.org/event/djiringanj-country-bega/ and stay up to date by following the event page on Facebook.
