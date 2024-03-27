Bega District News
Bega District News
Hospitality project plumbs new depths in red tape and social media

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 27 2024
Optimism was high when the containers arrived in February 2023. The Eden Chamber of Commerce hopes they will be in use very soon. Picture by Denise Dion
It has been a long and frustrating task to get the hospitality container project moving at Eden Wharf but president of the Eden Chamber of Commerce, Eric Wolske said it is set to move ahead.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

