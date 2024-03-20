Body found in bushes near Batemans Bay

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in bushes on the NSW Far South Coast.
About 10.30am Wednesday, March 20, police were called to George Bass Drive, Lilli Pilli, 10km south-east of Batemans Bay, to reports a body had been located by a passerby in bushes.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District responded and established a crime scene.
Police were investigating the circumstances and have encouraged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
