Weekend draw for Group 16 league

This weekend sees round six of Group 16 rugby league hit the field following last week's washed-out games.
On Saturday, May 18, Eden's George Brown Oval will play host to the Moruya Sharks in first grade (2.30pm) and reserves (1pm), while the Tigers will play Cooma in women's league tag (12pm)
Then on Sunday, Batemans Bay will host the Cooma Stallions in first grade (2.30pm) and reserves (1pm) at Mackay Park.
Also on Sunday, at Pambula Sports Ground, the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs have all four senior grades in action.
At 10.45am the under 18s play Narooma before the women's league tag game against Tathra She Eagles at 12pm.
The Bulldogs are also up against Tathra in reserve grade from 1pm and the main game at 2.30pm.
With the Bega Rec Ground now out of action due to redevelopment, the Roosters are at their new "home ground" of Bemboka to play Bombala in first grade at 1pm.
The High Heelers are also making the trip down the mountain fore the women's league tag game against the Chicks at noon.
Snowy River Bears 8
Moruya Sharks 8
Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs 6
Eden Tigers 6
Tathra Sea Eagles 6
Cooma Stallions 4
Batemans Bay Tigers 2
Bega Roosters 2
Bombala Blue Heelers 0
