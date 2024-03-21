Bega District News
Council deaf to Beauty Point residents' complaints about brewery noise

MW
By Marion Williams
March 21 2024 - 11:12am
Beauty Point residents John Fladun and Taz Partridge are fed up with the "invasive' noise coming from Camel Rock Brewery's live music venue. Picture by Marion Williams
Beauty Point residents are frustrated that Bega Valley Shire Council has done nothing meaningful about the noise coming from Camel Rock Brewery, Bar and Grill.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

