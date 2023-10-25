Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Suffered in silence since Wallaga Lake Camel Rock Brewery opened

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Storey and John Fladun are among the Beauty Point residents who have been unhappy about the level of noise coming from the Camel Rock Brewery, Bar and Grill since 2017. Picture by Marion Williams
Peter Storey and John Fladun are among the Beauty Point residents who have been unhappy about the level of noise coming from the Camel Rock Brewery, Bar and Grill since 2017. Picture by Marion Williams

Recent communication about a proposed operational change at Camel Rock Brewery, Bar and Grill has led Beauty Point residents to speak out about the brewery's noisy live music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.