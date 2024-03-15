Bega Mental Health Hub opens doors on free support

Emphasising the important message that support is always available, a new 'mental health hub' has officially opened in Bega.
The free service adds to existing mental health support across the region and brings together a range of disciplines conveniently under the one roof in the centre of town.
Next door, Headspace Bega is focused on supporting the area's youth, while the new Bega Mental Health Hub "is Headspace for adults" Coordinare mental health manager Darren Carr said.
Peer workers, mental health clinicians and a psychologist will offer a free walk-in service for adults who may be experiencing moderate psychological distress.
They are co-located with SHaWS - the Sapphire Health and Wellbeing Service - which assists people with alcohol and drug treatment, alongside integrated primary health, mental health and Aboriginal health services.
"Bega Mental Health Hub is a safe and welcoming space to connect with if you, or someone you care about, is experiencing difficulties with their mental health or social and emotional wellbeing," Mr Carr said.
"The Bega service is one of five Mental Health Hubs and two Head to Health Centres opening in South Eastern NSW in 2024, funded by the Australian government and commissioned by Coordinare.
"The new Bega Mental Health Hub has been co-designed with services and the community to target local needs. Provided by Directions Health the hub offers support to improve wellbeing and mental health, either in person, over the phone, virtual or group sessions," he said.
No appointment is needed. People can simply walk in or call the hub to access a range of support services.
Director of NSW Treatment Services for Directions Health Nikki Jordan said even if you hadn't sought support previously, you were welcome at the hub.
"We have a small team of multidisciplinary staff, including mental health clinicians and peer workers with lived experience, " Ms Jordan said.
We will work with you to develop a care plan that identifies your needs and priorities.
"If you would like us to, we will collaborate with other services that can also support you in your recovery...and warmly connect you with the right service."
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain visited the hub on Thursday, March 14, to make the recent opening official.
She said it was great to see services being offered in the regions where they were really needed.
"A focus on this region's need for mental health support has been bubbling along for years and it's a good thing we are starting to talk about it more.
"All levels of government are invested in making a difference in this community, which is fantastic."
The Bega Mental Health Hub is located at 3/83 Upper St in Bega - the Woolworths building rooftop car park.
It's open 9am until 5pm weekdays. Call (02) 6492 8800. No appointment or referral is necessary.
For more, click here to visit the Coordinare website.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.