Wonboyn must wait longer for new Watergums Bridge

Construction of a new Watergums Bridge at Wonboyn have been pushed back to between October 2024 and May 2025 leaving residents' access at the mercy of the elements.
Wonboyn resident Lou Busuttil said in December they were flooded four times, leaving the bridge over Watergums Creek underwater.
In November 2022 Bega Valley Shire Council was awarded $3.54million by the federal government and a further $1million from the NSW government for the replacement of the bridge.
Mr Busuttil said the debris that washed down had now created a 4-5metre high "beaver dam" wall.
"Every time it rains anything that is brought down, including silt, adds to it. Council said the beaver dam would be removed in May 2023 and in July they would start on the restructure of the new bridge and it would be finished by November," Mr Busuttil said.
Seeing no activity, in July 2023 he sent a letter to council, and then a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in October 2023.
Mr Albanese referred his letter to Regional Development Minister and Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain who said construction was scheduled to commence in December 2023 and be completed by August 2024. Ms McBain said the large amounts of flood debris washed down the waterway contributed to the delay.
"The bridge has been sitting there (in a nearby paddock) since October 2023 and I'm concerned that it could be deteriorating."
On January 31 councillors resolved to award a contract to John Michelin & Son to remove the debris to create a safe working area for the construction of the bridge.
Council's director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said council was well positioned to start works immediately. At that stage council's website showed project completion around May to August 2024.
Michelin & Son has already visited the site in preparation for the clean up but construction timelines have extended with October 2024 to May 2025 as the proposed construction period. Council was asked for a comment.
