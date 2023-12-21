Bega District News
Just in the nick of time for Christmas, Merimbula oysters back on the menu

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
December 21 2023 - 2:53pm
Mel Page of Broadwater Oysters. The farm is fortunate is having leases in Merimbula Lake as well as Pambula Lake, which means it will have oysters available for Christmas. Picture by Denise Dion
Local oyster farmers were in overdrive in Merimbula having received the all clear to open the Entrance and Top Lake harvesting areas just in the nick of time for Christmas.

