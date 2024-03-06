Exhibits, wood chops, dog jumping and a mechanical bull, Bemboka Show ready

As the Far South Coast rural show season comes to a close, the small village of Bemboka will be wrapping it up, and has been getting its showground and historic main pavilion ready for crowds to return, with new bar and cafe built.
Whipper-snipping, mowing, baling hay and raking with a tractor have been some of the tasks underway so the showground was ready for Show Day on March 10.
Don Spence, president of the Bemboka Show Society, said he was looking forward to welcoming the community back.
"I'm actually at the showground now, I'm sitting underneath the awning at the new bar, it's ready to rock and roll - just a pity there's no beer in the fridge," Don said with a laugh.
"There will be by Sunday, I can assure you."
There will be exhibits within the pavilion showcasing local fruit and vegetables, country cooking, arts and crafts, and flower arrangements, while outside there will be cheese pavilion, local market stalls selling goods, showjumping and equestrian events, and cattle and poultry exhibits.
There will also be community groups and visiting experts around to share helpful information and tips on growing local produce and managing your property, regardless of size from suburban block to farm.
Old cars and historic farm machinery displays, the sheer precision and endurance of wood chopping competitors, the ever-popular dog jumping competition, and a mechanical bull, were just some of the entertaining events to explore on Show Day.
"Another activity that the kids got involved in, and last year it was the biggest in my four shows I've done, was the billy boil," Don said.
"They've got to go around the showground, find some sticks, make a little fire, boil the billy, and then make a cup of tea, [last year] we had 10 teams of three kids in each."
Renowned Cooma dog handler Neil Lynch will be sharing a sheep dog presentation, Warren Salway from Cobargo will be judging the cattle, and Peter Alexander, a local vet who has been in the area for a long time, will have the honour of opening the show.
"Vegetables, cakes, everything that the other shows have, we'll have in the pavilion, [and] I was actually talking to one of the exhibitors that shows a lot of stuff in the vegetables section, and he said it will be a very big section this year as he's got the school involved," Don said.
In 2023, the cheese judging was done by an international renowned dairy judge, currently overseas judging cheese, so the 2024 show will have Philip Tatzenko from Bega Cheese taking the honour.
"I look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday, come and have a drink at the new bar or for under 18s, a soft drink at the new kiosk after you have a Lions club hamburger, and enjoy the show," Don said.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children over 12, and free for children under 12.
