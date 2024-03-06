Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Exhibits, wood chops, dog jumping and a mechanical bull, Bemboka Show ready

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 6 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Far South Coast rural show season comes to a close, the small village of Bemboka will be wrapping it up, and has been getting its showground and historic main pavilion ready for crowds to return, with new bar and cafe built.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.