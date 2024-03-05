Wallaga Bridge works begin, full closure in April

Essential repairs and maintenance on Wallaga Lake Bridge began on Monday, March 4.
The bridge will remain open to traffic as early work begins, including setting up the site compound and receiving deliveries.
Motorists may experience a five-minute delay at times.
The early work will prepare the site for the first full closure beginning Monday, April 29, for up to four weeks, weather permitting.
Based on community feedback, Transport for NSW was putting together a plan of targeted support strategies to reduce the impacts on the community from the bridge's closure.
It said it was working with local bus operators to develop a timetable of free shuttle buses to assist the community during the two closure periods.
The Transport for NSW team will be outside Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday, March 9, from 10am until 2pm to answer residents' questions about the project.
