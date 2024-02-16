Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Expanding development opportunities in Bega

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 16 2024 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to identify and unlock further parcels of residential land around Bega have been given another big boost this week with the confirmation of a quarter-of-a-million-dollar grant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.