Housing shortages for purchase and rent in the Bega Valley have demonstrated the need for land release and planning provisions to help grow the numbers of available homes.
Having identified Wolumla and Bega as areas of potential growth at a council meeting in September 2023, council is now urging the community to have their say through a structure plan which is the first step in the development of new urban areas.
Wolumla has a population of about 700 people but council said it had zoned around 75hectares of land adjacent to the existing village which is expected to accommodate approximately 850 new homes or 1,800 people.
There is development to the south east, extension to the north and infill proposed in several areas including the central area.
Bega currently has a shortage of suitably zoned greenfield land sites for future residential development.
In total, 864hectares of land to the south of the existing town has been assessed for the suitability for urban residential development in this project.
Council said more detailed master planning following the exhibition of the draft structure plan will determine the estimated number of houses this area could yield.
This land comprises 658hectares where an estimated 2600 dwellings may be built and includes three rural residential subdivisions approved but not completed.
Council is working with potential developers of these parts of the study area to provide options that will increase dwelling yield.
There are a further 206hectares which adjoins the study area and may provide additional opportunities for future approval of residential subdivisions.
Council is seeking feedback on its draft structure plans for urban development in Bega and Wolumla.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The structure plans guide future land use and development for a particular area and are one of the first steps in the development of new urban areas.
Both plans aim to make the development happen faster.
Feedback on the draft structure plans close on Sunday, December 3.
An online survey is available on Council's website for the Draft Bega Structure Plan and another for the Draft Wolumla Structure Plan.
You can also provide feedback via council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au or in writing to the CEO, Bega Valley Shire Council, PO Box 492, Bega NSW 2550.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.