Down South Jazz Club hosts Di Bird Quintet at Club Sapphire

On February 15 at Club Sapphire the Down South Jazz Club is presenting a special night of jazz with The Di Bird Quintet, featuring Di Bird (vocals), Craig Scott (bass). Peter Locke (piano), Paul Dion (reeds) and Mark Sutton (drums).
Di Bird has established herself as a top vocalist performing at many iconic jazz festivals. She has studied under the musical baton of the late great Kerrie Biddell and swing is her thing!
In addition to a long career as a leading jazz vocalist Di was the creative force behind the show "A Tapestry of Fire and Rain" which featured the music of Carole King and James Taylor.
Her current project is "The Music of Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick." Di continues to perform the great jazz standards whenever possible as well.
Craig Scott has been one of Australia's leading bassists for over 40 years, having worked with such notable Australian jazz musicians as Don Burrows, James Morrison, Kerrie Biddell and Julian Lee. Craig has been performing with Di Bird for over 15 years in many different musical contexts including the musical direction for the Bacharach/Warwick project.
Peter Locke on piano is a highly respected professional performer with many years of experience. He has played for the Down South Jazz Club many times in the past with the likes of Marie Wilson, Di Bird, Johnny Nicol, Bob Barnard, Dan Barnett, Greg Arthur and Helen Fenton.
Local musician Paul Dion on reeds is well known to the Down South Jazz Club of course and always does an excellent job of backing visiting musicians. The Down South Jazz Club committee said they were lucky to have him in the area and a member of DSJC.
Drummer Mark Sutton is a graduate and now lecturer at the Canberra School of Music and at home he runs a modern teaching facility complete with recording studio. He has had vast experience as a performer and music educator, and has played with many top musicians of the Australian jazz scene. He has been part of many of Canberra's key bands, has been a musician on various cruise ships and has played with the Canberra Pops Orchestra as well as several Canberra theatrical productions.
This very entertaining night of jazz will cost $20 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the Down South Jazz Club web site.
You can also call Pam or George on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
