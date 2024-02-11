Down South Jazz Club hosts Di Bird Quintet at Club Sapphire

Drummer Mark Sutton is a graduate and now lecturer at the Canberra School of Music and at home he runs a modern teaching facility complete with recording studio. He has had vast experience as a performer and music educator, and has played with many top musicians of the Australian jazz scene. He has been part of many of Canberra's key bands, has been a musician on various cruise ships and has played with the Canberra Pops Orchestra as well as several Canberra theatrical productions.