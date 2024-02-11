Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Down South Jazz Club hosts Di Bird Quintet at Club Sapphire

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 12 2024 - 10:21am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Di Bird and Craig Scott, members of the Di Bird Quintet performing at Club Sapphire. Picture Supplied
Di Bird and Craig Scott, members of the Di Bird Quintet performing at Club Sapphire. Picture Supplied

On February 15 at Club Sapphire the Down South Jazz Club is presenting a special night of jazz with The Di Bird Quintet, featuring Di Bird (vocals), Craig Scott (bass). Peter Locke (piano), Paul Dion (reeds) and Mark Sutton (drums).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.