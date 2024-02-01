'Exceptional day' as friends came together for Uncle Ossie's 90th

It was a day of celebration, recognition and friendship as Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people came together at the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham on January 26.
There was music, poetry and special tributes flowed for Uncle Ossie Cruse, who was celebrating his 90th birthday.
The sense of calm and friendship was in no small part due to his influence, a striking figure as he made his way to the fire pit for a ceremonial fire, and then to the stage.
Robbie Burns Hotel owner Katie Pye said it was "an exceptional day"
"I felt incredibly moved by the atmosphere of love and the generous spirit of Uncle Ossie. The people who spoke about him know him well and how much he has accomplished," Ms Pye said.
"It was very positive and not at all an us and them situation. It has charged me up for the future."
The tributes flowed from the start with Pam Skelton who has known Uncle Ossie for 40 years.
"He held a vision of what could be and demonstrates positive change is possible. He has become a man of influence and standing," Ms Skelton said.
"He is still a spiritual guide to me, he has led a life of tremendous good example and is a very open-hearted man of great honesty and integrity."
Reverend Michael Palmer, who works on the Eden Canoes Project read two poems by Jack Davies, both of loss and of hope.
He said Uncle Ossie's Christian faith was driving force.
As people entered they were given a coloured wrist band and then asked to gather according to their "colour" before making their way to the fire pit. It was an opportunity to chat to people you hadn't talked to and to embrace the walk down the paddock to the fire where Uncle Ossie was waiting.
He said he was humbled by the words spoken about him.
"As we congregate now coming together as friends, you are my Mudjilali (friends coming together), and I treat that as a real privilege."
Uncle Ossie spoke about the importance of sharing together "for our children's children". It was a theme he reiterated later in the day.
The crowd was asked to turn and look back towards the hotel where the Djinama Yilaga (it means happy ceremony) Choir sang with beautiful harmony.
Isabel Griggs of Eden was one of many who congratulated Uncle Ossie. She moved from Canberra two years ago into the street where Uncle Ossie previously lived.
"I think we should all stand together, celebrating our cultures together," Ms Griggs said. She was wearing a rosette of her tartan, having come from the Highlands of Scotland originally.
Singer and actor Eliane Morel performed the Hebrew Slaves' Chorus from Verdi's opera Nabucco with words she had rewritten for the occasion, accompanied by pianist Josh McHugh and saxophonist Paul Dion.
Nethercote group, Three Stories took to the treehouse stage to perform before poet Sassi Nuyum read from another part of the grounds.
Her reading spoke of the continuing fight for recognition, for equal rights, the frustrations but also of friends, Aboriginal and white coming together to demand better.
A tribute was read out from filmmaker Toni Houston who was unable to be at the event. Ms Houston had worked closely with Uncle Ossie on a number of projects.
"In all the darkness you always find the light. When we see your signature hat bobbing through the crowd, it somehow comforts us," Ms Houston wrote.
She wrote of the visits with Uncle Ossie to Cooma Prison saying he always forgave and tried to save children from the courts.
"The world needs a billion Uncle Ossies; we are very fortunate to have you in the Bega Valley."
They were sentiments shared by many in the crowd.
Singer Corinne Gibbons sang her own birthday song to Uncle Ossie before he was asked to say a few words on the main stage.
He came back to the theme of sharing the love with our children's children.
"Not all our children are going to get a job and they will need the support of elders."
Uncle Ossie said it had been a privilege and a blessing to be there and to cheers from the crowd pulled out a couple of lemon leaves (in lieu of gum leaves) from his pocket.
Uncle Ossie is renowned for playing the gum left and he didn't disappoint on this occasion, saying he wasn't going to miss the opportunity.
Robyn Martin who was involved in much of the day, sang and was joined by Sam Martin on double bass and then Mayfair Lane duo Rhys and Esther Duursma as the day gently moved into evening. They were later joined by the Djinama Yilaga Choir on the main stage.
