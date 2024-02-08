Bega District News
Bega District News
Bega BBQ Smokeout competition returns for round two with exciting judge line-up

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 9 2024 - 10:34am, first published 10:17am
Kimmi Taylor from NOMAD Kitchen and BBQ is congratulated by judges Kezie Apps, Matt Christison, Dave Armstrong and BBQ Smokeout organiser Matthew Hughes. Picture courtesy of Bega Show
Kimmi Taylor from NOMAD Kitchen and BBQ is congratulated by judges Kezie Apps, Matt Christison, Dave Armstrong and BBQ Smokeout organiser Matthew Hughes. Picture courtesy of Bega Show

Organiser and host of the Bega BBQ Smokeout competition, Matthew Hughes, said this year's competition was going to be bigger and better than the last.

