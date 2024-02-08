Bega BBQ Smokeout competition returns for round two with exciting judge line-up

Organiser and host of the Bega BBQ Smokeout competition, Matthew Hughes, said this year's competition was going to be bigger and better than the last.
Now in it's second year, the sizzling showdown will be hosted at the Bega Showground during the Bega Community Event on Saturday February 17.
Organised by Elders Bega, the smokin' event will feature four judges and six competing groups.
"With the success of our inaugural Bega BBQ Smokeout competition, we asked ourselves what we could do to make it stand out," Mr Hughes said.
With that in mind Elders Bega was happy to announce that Longstocking Brewery in Pambula was coming onboard as a sponsor for the competition, supplying a selection of its beers for competitors to incorporate into one of the three categories: ribs, beef or lamb.
"They must use one of the beers - failing to do so could mean losing out in additional points and not being eligible to win the Bega BBQ Smokeout 2024 Championship," Mr Hughes said.
"We wanted to spice it up that way, especially since the teams enjoyed it so much last year. We wanted to have some more fun with it."
Mr Hughes said the event had drawn big crowds last time, with people smelling the smoked goods and following the smoke to where the competitors were busy cooking up a storm.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the reactions from people because there's a lot of stereotypes around barbecuing where people see it as just throwing another shrimp on the barbie, but its more or less showing the class and style of low and slow cooking," he said.
"I think seeing the meat being dripped in sauce and seeing the brisket as it melts in its own juices, the colouring and seeing the ribs fall of the bone - that's what you're looking for in barbecuing."
Mr Hughes said they'd have four judges including ABC reporter Simon Marnie, a representative from Longstocking Brewery, a representative from Elders Bega and renowned butcher Matt Christison who judged in the first competition in 2023.
"Matt was pretty much in love there and then, he said he wanted to sign up for the next seven years," he said with a laugh.
"But he's a great judge to have back again being a butcher himself and of course everyone knows him from when he was on River Cottage Australia."
All entries will be judged in three rounds starting with the Ribs at 5.30pm, the Lamb at 6.30pm and the Beef at 7.30pm with winners announced around 8pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.