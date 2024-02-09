The timeless attraction of show day

We're squarely in the middle of show season here in the Bega Valley and isn't it a treat.
Cobargo's three-day extravaganza began yesterday and continues throughout the weekend; Candelo was a couple of Sundays back; Nimmitabel last weekend; and Bega and Bemboka still to come.
What I've particularly enjoyed is hearing of all the incredible volunteers who make sure these shows continue to run year after year - in many cases for more than a century now.
Times change, but what it appears can always be relied upon is a community's willingness to pitch in and help when the pride of their town is on display.
And it's not just about the livestock in the arena, or the jams, cakes and vegetables in the pavilion vying for ribbons that we can look to to see that pride.
It's about the blokes like Ron Cole and Greg Holland who for decades have been cutting grass and cleaning toilets in the months leading up to the Cobargo Show to make sure visitors can enjoy their time.
About Will Mead and a score of others constructing new seating and horse yards to cater for the growing crowds and competitors.
About the countless volunteers manning barbecues to feed the show day hordes.
They aren't doing it for money. They are doing it for the love of their community and should be applauded.
They've been forced to adapt through the years - to wars, the changing moods of Mother Nature, to global pandemics and to new construction at the various showgrounds.
And while there may be some tearing of hair behind the closed office doors, there's always the weathered grin and "she'll be right" attitude come show day.
In some respects the idea of showcasing the best fruit cake, bunch of flowers, or spread of sheep's wool is from a bygone era distinct from modern technological advancements and entertainments.
However, the continuing popularity of regional ag shows is abundantly clear. And in no small part that's due to the tireless volunteers making sure crowds and competitors alike have plenty to enjoy year in, year out.
I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend. And enjoy the show!
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
