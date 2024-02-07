Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Meet some of the long-serving volunteers who make Cobargo Show so special

By Marion Williams
February 7 2024 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cole has been volunteering with Cobargo Show for nearly 50 years and has been Chief Pavilion Steward for 40 years. He has been mulching and cutting grass at the showground for the last three to four months to get it ready and looking beautiful. Picture by Marion Williams
Ron Cole has been volunteering with Cobargo Show for nearly 50 years and has been Chief Pavilion Steward for 40 years. He has been mulching and cutting grass at the showground for the last three to four months to get it ready and looking beautiful. Picture by Marion Williams

The Cobargo Show is one of the Far South Coast's most popular but its band of hard-working volunteers perhaps love it the most.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.