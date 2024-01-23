Cobargo Show turns 125 years old and is bigger and better than ever

It is all hands on deck as the tiny village of Cobargo prepares for its hugely popular annual agricultural show.
The show is now in its 125th year and show vice-president June Tarlinton said they have made some changes to accommodate its ever-growing size including around exhibiting in the Pavilion.
Entry forms must be submitted by 5pm, Thursday, February 8.
Exhibits must be at the Pavilion by 11am, Friday, February 9, for judging at 1pm that day.
Parking arrangements for the show, Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 11, have been improved too.
For the first time the Lachie Cossor Outback Show will appear.
"It is a very entertaining show with animals, tricks and humour," Ms Tarlinton said.
Old favourites include the motorbike obstacle course, the dog high jump, the mini dog race and the chainsaw and axe events.
The post and firewood auction returns, as do the wife-carrying competition and lawn mower race.
There is a Tiny Zoo, ribbons for the Baby and Tiny Tot of the Show, an eating competition and the Grand Parade.
Not to be missed are the stock horse training demonstrations that will be held over three days.
Competing in the Champion of Champions Challenge are Michael Green of Moruya, winner of last year's Cobargo event, Wade Mathie from Bodalla and Codie Sutton from Gippsland.
Camp draft heats will be held on Friday with the top ten competing in the finals on Saturday.
Other equestrian event highlights include the rodeo and mini-rodeo, team sorting, novice and open working horse challenge and the fancy dress horse and rider.
Show committees in the area have been invited to enter teams in the Young Farmers Challenge.
Young farmers must complete five or six different farming chores as a team against the clock.
The winner at Cobargo will go forward to the Sydney competition.
"Last year Bega Show held it and the winner there went on to win in Sydney," Ms Tarlinton said.
On January 20, Cobargo Show hosted an Agshow NSW Young Woman of the Year competition.
The winner of the senior competition will contest the zone event hosted by Adelong Show Society on February 3 with winners going on to compete in the final at the Sydney Royal Show.
Country music legend Amber Lawrence returns with her very popular show for kids.
Other music acts include Charli Butcher, Amber Lawrence with Andrew Swift, and the Gary Carson-Jones Band.
Tickets are purchased at the gate on entry.
For more information visit Cobargo Show's website.
