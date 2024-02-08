Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Sculpture Bermagui: Record entries, bigger prizes, extra venue added

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The indoor and outdoor sculptures were both located close to the Bermagui Surf Club for Sculpture Bermagui in 2022. Picture by David Rogers Photography
The indoor and outdoor sculptures were both located close to the Bermagui Surf Club for Sculpture Bermagui in 2022. Picture by David Rogers Photography

With one month to go, the team of curators at Sculpture Bermagui are hard at work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.