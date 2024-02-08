Sculpture Bermagui: Record entries, bigger prizes, extra venue added

With one month to go, the team of curators at Sculpture Bermagui are hard at work.
Curator Victoria Nelson said this year has seen a record number of entries for this long-running and established exhibition, 74 of these from artists who have not previously exhibited at the event.
"We have so many entries this year - it is wonderful.
"What I find so exciting is the variety of sculptures.
"We have local, national and international artists exhibiting which creates such an exciting dynamic for everyone. There really are some amazing pieces," Ms Nelson said.
The outdoor works will be displayed on Dickinson Point Headland, showcased in the beautiful space between Mount Gulaga and the sea.
Once more the nearby Bermagui Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) will house smaller works and those more vulnerable to the elements.
Sculpture Bermagui president Ivan Baker said this year a second indoor venue in the town's centre has been added.
"In 2024 we will have two indoor galleries. Surf Gallery and Street Gallery," Ivan Baker siad.
"Surf Gallery will be in our regular space in Bermagui SLSC with its fantastic light and view of the sea.
"We are also excited to announce Street Gallery, a recently refurbished space directly opposite the surf club in the main commercial hub of Bermagui."
Perhaps reflective of the growth of Sculpture Bermagui is the increase of the major prize from $15,000 to $20,000.
"The increase in prize money is an acknowledgment of the increase of sales and attendance over the previous years," Ms Nelson said.
"Our commission is low and we have many other awards that attract sculptors to the show.
"As for this year, there is some beautiful work entered and we are very happy that Sculpture Bermagui and our town can showcase all this talent."
A community twilight picnic event, First Nations cultural experiences, a curator's tour and artist talks will also take place over the nine day event.
Held from March 9-17, the opening weekend coincides with two long weekends, Canberra Day in the ACT and Labour Day in Victoria, making it an exceptional reason to visit the region at this time.
