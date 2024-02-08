Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Bega Community Event brings all the classics for an action packed weekend

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 9 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Bega Show is taking a slightly different form this year for its 149th show, being run and named as the Bega Community Event, featuring a modified program and layout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.