Bega Community Event brings all the classics for an action packed weekend

The annual Bega Show is taking a slightly different form this year for its 149th show, being run and named as the Bega Community Event, featuring a modified program and layout.
The temporary changes have come about due to the redevelopment of some of the Bega Showground's buildings, which normally played host to the array of pavilion and sideshow alley exhibits where locals proudly displayed their finest produce, flower arrangements, cooking, craft displays, photography and so on.
"We've only got two thirds of the Bega Showground to work with, so that's why we can't run everything this year and we've had to compromise to fit in what we could," Bega AP&H Society member Norm Pearce said.
Mr Pearce said there was still going to be "lots for the community to come out and see" with the return of beloved classics in the likes of the demolition derby, fireworks, street theatre, wood chopping competitions, dairy shows, equestrian events and the return of popular slow cooked BBQ competition - to name just a few.
Set over the weekend of February 17-18, the two day event will be filled with "non-stop fun and festivity, showcasing the very heart of Bega's agricultural spirit".
"We've also got our Talent Fest which will start at midday on Saturday and finish around 10.30 at night, starting off with Corey Legge who's just won the most popular musician at the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards in Tamworth and we'll finish with Dust and Echoes a popular local band," Mr Pearce said.
Mr Pearce said the Bega Talent Fest was not to be missed with performances from Fling theatre, Eden Gymnastics, "some old time dancers", school group performances, as well as several four and five piece local bands and more.
"It'll be a bit of a showcase of all the local talent in the area," he said.
Mr Pearce said to look out for the dairy cattle which will be featured under lights on Saturday night in the main arena with other livestock including beef cattle, sheep, poultry and the animal nursery being on display around the grounds on both days.
"There'll also be two and a half days of equestrian events starting Friday, the fat cattle competition is on Saturday and the fat lambs on Sunday," he said.
"We've also got Casey Treloar who will be judging the dairy shows, who grew up on farms and went on to read the news on Channel Seven in Adelaide, so we'll be interviewing her about her life journey during the Talent Fest as an inspiration to the kids."
Other activities on offer on Saturday's program will include the wood chop competition, street theatre, oyster competition, a performance from Troppo Magic Comedy and the popular Bega BBQ Smokeout competition.
Fireworks will start from 9.30pm and the evening's last act will be Dust and Echoes starting at 10pm.
Sunday's program will include the demolition derby, racing lawn mowers, dog high jump, a pet show, the Great Bega Foods race, showjumping, the beloved mini dog show, reptile encounters - finishing with the Demolition Derby at 8pm.
To find out more about the program and show times, visit the Bega Show website.
Mr Pearce said another thing not to be missed was the young farmers challenge on Sunday.
"They'll get some hay, fence posts and a mini pump and they have to set up a sprinkler and put up a fence, just things we have to usually put up on the farm," he said.
While there'll be fewer rides and the layout of the show will be different, Mr Pearce said there was still going to be some of the favourite rides and sideshows.
"We will have the dodgem car ride at the front gate and a couple of other small sideshows are coming too and they'll be some along the back fence, including the show bags and activities for the kids," he said.
Mr Pearce said the show committee wanted the event to be affordable to everyone during the tough financial times, especially since it wasn't the complete line-up that they usually boasted.
"We hope a lot of people come out, we're putting it on as a community event, with entry being a gold coin donation at the gate," he said.
"The Bega Show will be back in 2025 bigger and better than ever and it'll also be our 150th show, so it's definitely worth looking forward to."
