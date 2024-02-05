Remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily heading to South Coast

The remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily are heading towards the Far South Coast with heavy rain forecast.
Independent weather forecaster Dennis Luke said the intensity of the system is measured in cyclonic terms and that was in terms of the amount of rainfall.
"Around the edges there may be as little as 15mm but the centre of the system could see 50-75mm over the next 36 hours," Mr Luke said.
The system is tracking south east from the north west corner of NSW, bringing rain and thunderstorms.
The worst of the system is predicted to hit the Far South Coast in the early hours of Tuesday, February 6 and will continue in the south easterly direction to move offshore by the afternoon.
As it approaches the Far South Coast the system will split to give the northern parts of the south coast the most rain.
According to the forecast from Windy.com, Moruya could get over 70mm, Batemans Bay and Narooma over 60mm with Bega and Eden getting around 40mm each and Merimbula 30mm.
With temperatures predicted to fall to the mid-low 20s for the next few days, it will feel more comfortable although the high humidity is still hanging around.
